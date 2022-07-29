McEniff: ‘It's not important where new manager is from’

The Donegal panel before this year's Ulster SFC final against Derry and, inset, Brian McEniff
It is important that Donegal take time to get the right manager in place to replace Declan Bonner because the team is in transition and will need careful nurturing, says Brian McEniff, who has had long experience of county management with Donegal.
Donegal’s 1992 All-Ireland winner manager, who had five terms in charge between 1972 and 2005, paid tribute to outgoing manager Declan Bonner this week and also commented on those who used social media to throw hurtful and nasty comments against someone who gave so much of his time to the county.
"I'm glad he took time to consider his future because he still had a year left on his term. It will probably be the last time he will manage a Donegal senior team, but you can never say never,” McEniff said.
"He has given his life to Donegal as a player and manager. I felt he retired too early from playing but he got to an Ulster final in his first term and was only beaten by a last minute goal in 1998."
Donegal's first Ulster title of 1972 - like a Phoenix from the Flame
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue is happy with the emissions target
Gardí and the emergency services at Bunawillian bridge, Meenbanad earlier this week the scene of the crash at
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.