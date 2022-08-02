Search

02 Aug 2022

Matt Gallagher runs the rule over the IFC’s opening weekend

The Donegal IFC swings into gear on Friday when Dungloe travel to Burt and Donegal's 1992 All-Ireland winning full-back looks ahead to the weekend action, including his own club Naomh Bríd's opener against Naomh Columba

Matt Gallagher runs the rule over the IFC’s opening weekend

Naomh Brid's Darragh Brogan tries to break free from Naomh Columba's Pauric Hegarty during the IFC clash in Fintra last year and , inset, Matt Gallagher. Photo: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

02 Aug 2022 8:56 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

From a south Donegal perspective, the clash of Naomh Bríd and Naomh Columba will have plenty of interest as the Intermediate Football Championship swings into action this weekend.

In all, six games are down for decision and Donegal’s 1992 All-Ireland winning full-back Matt Gallagher is well aware of the challenge facing his Naomh Bríd clubmates as they entertain a Naomh Columba team that some are already tipping as favourites to take the Intermediate title.

“It is a very tough opener even though we are at home,” Gallagher said. “But they are obviously operating in a higher division now and Aaron Doherty makes a real difference to them”.

Naomh Bríd are back in Division 2 themselves next season and went down to Burt in the league final last month on a 0-12 to 0-10 scoreline.

“There was not a lot in it, and we had a few injuries so hopefully they will have cleared up by Saturday evening,” Gallagher added. “Darren Russell was missing, and Clint Walsh was playing with an injury. My son Ross is playing in Dublin and Damian Cleary transferred to us from Ballyshannon but he has a Gilmour’s groin injury which will need surgery and that is disappointing for us and weakens our hand.

McShea's Say: If McGuinness wants to stick with soccer, here's the alternative

Donegal's 1974 Ulster SFC winning captain Pauric McShea believes that if Jim McGuinness is not interested in succeeding Declan Bonner as Donegal manager an approach should be made to Malachy O'Rourke


“But we have had a very good league campaign, after losing the opening game at Naomh Colmcille, we won all the rest right up to the Burt game and we are back in Division 2 which was a target for us.

“We have Naomh Columba in the first game and Downings, who are promoted to Division 1, in the fourth game and they will be two tough tests. In-between, we have Red Hugh’s and Convoy and all of those teams are in divisions above us”.
Naomh Bríd are always hard to beat in Trummon and that’s something they will aim to draw upon in the coming weeks.

“You would like to think that you are hard to beat at home, but this is the first day out and it all depends on how you perform on the day,” he added. “Naomh Columba have settled well in mid-table of Division 2 and will be a real test”.

Meanwhile, elsewhere, Gallagher has a quiet fancy that home advantage might just swing it for Division 2 side Gaeil Fhánada and recently relegated from Division 1 Termon.



“Termon have been relegated and that is a blow to them,” Gallagher added. “Fanad won their first four games and then fell away, but home advantage might just be crucial here”.

Gallagher believes that his team’s conquerors in the Division 3 final Burt might just edge out mercurial Dungloe at home in Hibernian Park.

“Dungloe started poorly but picked up well,” he said. “Going to Burt is never easy, Burt are strong defensively and can attack at pace and went through the league unbeaten”.

Johnny McGroddy hit a sensational last gasp goal to win the Division 2 final for Downings against Malin on Sunday evening and that alone should make them one of the favourites to win the championship against a Red Hugh’s side who are in choppy waters in Division 2, with a relegation play-off still to come.

“Downings are sharp up front with McGroddy and Lorcan Connor and are physically strong with the Boyce brothers in the middle of the field and have had lads in county squads,” Gallagher said.

Naomh Muire play host to beaten Division 2 finalists Malin. And much could depend on how quickly Malin recover from McGroddy’s late smash and grab act.



“Malin are a good side and the McLaughlins are tidy footballers who play a nice brand of football,” he said. “They have a few lads who played county also and Naomh Muire will be on a high after their Division 3 play-off win over Na Rossa and a draw would not be out of the equation there”.

St Mary’s Convoy welcome Buncrana and Gallagher gives a slight nod to the home side. “Buncrana were a bit disappointing this year and did not make the impact you might have expected,” he said. “Caolan McGonagle was with the county, and he will be a big help to them when he is back at full tilt after injury. They are both Division 2 side and Convoy are in a relegation play off. They have quality players like Paddy Dolan, but you would have to fancy Buncrana”.

Fixtures
Friday, August 5
Burt v Dungloe, 7:30pm
Saturday, August 6
Gaeil Fhánada v Termon, 4pm
Downings v Red Hughs 6pm
Naomh Bríd v Naomh Columba, 7:30pm
Naomh Muire v Malin, TBC
Sunday, August 7
St Mary’s Convoy v Buncrana, 5:30pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media