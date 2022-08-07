Search

07 Aug 2022

Pettigo chairman Colin McFarland says 'divisions need to be more even'

Pettigo were beaten by Moville in their opening fixture of the Junior A Football Championship and their club chairman Colin McFarland has called on the County Board to look at the existing structures

Pettigo chairman Colin McFarland says 'divisions need to be more even'

Pettigo's Caolan Colton gathers a pass against Moville's Oisin McElhinney during the Junior A Championship in Pettigo and, inset, chairman Colin McFarland. Photo: Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

07 Aug 2022 10:45 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Pettigo’s top GAA official has called on Donegal County Board to reconsider the All-County Football League gradings for next year. 

Speaking after his side’s defeat to a Moville side who were relegated from Division 2 this year, club chairman Colin McFarland said Pettigo said the All-County League needs four divisions.

“We had a good turnout today but were missing three starters in Kevin Kane, Johnny McManus and Jarlath and a small club like ours just can’t afford to be without players of that calibre,” McFarland said.

“They are three great players and we brought in extra players who have not done a pile of training to that standard of football. If the county board want small clubs like ours to stay afloat then they are going to have to take a look at these divisions and make them more even. 

“OK we did win the Junior B Championship in 2018 and that was our first win since 1953 but we may have to look at going back to the Junior B grade because we are struggling to field teams and are always up against it. 

“It is very demoralising playing good teams who are of a much higher standard, and we have the smallest pick of any club in Donegal as we are away in a corner and tight up against the Fermanagh border. 

Pettigo beat Red Hugh’s and drew with Lifford in a very slim season and gave Moville a good match in patches on Saturday evening but could not match the visitors’ sheer pace and panache in a 2-16 to 1-9 loss.

“It is very hard to keep going and we have a few great people like John Robinson, whose two sons Paul and Sean play for the team, lining out the pitch, and my daughter Tia helps him,” McFarland added.

“We were amalgamated with Ballintra for underage, but they have enough of their own now and Pauric Colton does great work keeping the underage teams going as best he can. 

Moville hit the rights notes at Pettigo in Junior A opener

Michael Barr and Nigel McMonagle hit the goals for Moville as they ran out 10-point winners at Pettigo in their first outings of the Donegal Junior A Football Championship

“They are great workers, and we don’t have a gate, but we keep going with the Lotto and Lawrence McGrath is very good as he sponsored the senior jerseys, and we are very grateful to people like that who help to keep the club going.  But I was heartened by the way our players kept battling to the end. 

“We were well with Moville for the first half and there were a few poor decisions that went against us as well. One thing Pettigo has never lacked, and that is spirit and that is what keeps us going.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media