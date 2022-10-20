After Junior A success, Letterkenny Gaels will continue to look up

Letterkenny Gaels celebrate their Junior A Championship success last Sunday. PHOTO: THOMAS GALLAGHER
Letterkenny Gaels know all about the false dawns in recent years, so that made it all the sweeter.
On Sunday, over the road at O’Donnell Park, they captured the elusive Dr McCloskey Cup - given to the Junior A Champions - for the first time last with victory over Carndonagh.
It was almost a generation in the making for the club that was formed in 1996 and there were quiet tears shed among club supporters at the final whistle.
Losing out to Buncrana in 2019 and then against Downings last season, it was third time lucky for the Gaels as the scoreboard read 0-12 to 0-10 by the end.
“These boys craved this day from their underage years,” said Paul Melaugh, joint-manager with Dougie Corbett.
It was a second coming for the Melaugh/ Corbett combination. They also managed the team in the early part of the millennium for a season before taking over from Sean McBrearty at the end of last year. Up to this season most of the Lifford native and former Naomh Padraig player’s work had been at underage with the Letterkenny club.
