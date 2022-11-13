Termon press on in second half to win at Milford in U-21A Championship

Termon turned on the style as they consigned Milford to a heavy home defeat in Moyle View Park in the U-21A Championship.

Milford 1-4

Termon 3-19

Oisin Harkin, Evan Coleman,Gary McGettigan scored the goals for Termon while Ryan McFadden top scored for the Burn Road men with seven points. Johnny McCallum scored the goal for Milford who scored their total tally in the first half.

That first period was evenly contested and Milford were still very much in the game and trailed by only three points at half-time. Termon led 0-10 to 1-4 at the break. The floodgates opened after Milford were reduced to 14 early in the second half after midfielder Dylan Dorrian was sent off for a second yellow card offence.

It was all one-way traffic in the second period and the goals set Steve McElwaine’s young charges on their way to a facile win.

Harkin, Coleman, McGettigan scored the goals and Bobby McGettigan, Aaron Reid, Jack Alcorn, Conor Cassidy and Jamie Grant were among the point scorers for Termon.

Milford scorers: Johnny McCallum 1-0, Shane Black and Eoin O'Donnell 0-2.

Termon scorers: Ryan McFadden 0-7, Oisin Harkin, Evan Coleman 1-2 each, Gary McGettigan 1-0, Bobby McGettigan and Aaron Reid 0-2 each; Jack Alcorn, Kevin McGettigan, Conor Cassidy, Jamie Grant 0-1 each.

Milford: Eoin McGettigan; Eamonn O'Donnell, Anthony Curran, Peter McCleary; Shaun Coffey, Eoin O'Donnell, Paul Ryan; Dylan Doorian; Gavin Riney; Owen McElhinney, Shane Black,Jordan Ryan; Johnny McCallum; Killian McBride, Dylan McGarry.

Termon: Tomas Cannon; Conor Cassidy, Cormac Gallagher, Caolan Gallagher; Evan Coleman, Kevin McGettigan, Cian McMenamin; Jamie Grant, Ryan McFadden; Stephen McDaid, Jack Alcorn, Aaron Reid; Oisin Harkin, Bobby McGettigan, Mark Gallagher.