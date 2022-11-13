Search

13 Nov 2022

Termon press on in second half to win at Milford in U-21A Championship

Three up at the break, Termon upped it considerably in the second half to post an ultimately comfortable at Milford in the U-21A Championship

Termon press on in second half to win at Milford in U-21A Championship

Ryan McFadden scored seven points for Termon in their U-21A win at Milford

Reporter:

Tom Comack

13 Nov 2022 4:59 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Termon turned on the style as they consigned Milford to a heavy home defeat in  Moyle View Park in the U-21A Championship.

Milford 1-4 
Termon 3-19 

Oisin Harkin, Evan Coleman,Gary McGettigan scored the goals for Termon while Ryan McFadden top scored for the Burn Road men with seven points. Johnny McCallum scored the goal for Milford who scored their total tally in the first half. 

That first period was evenly contested and Milford were still very much in the game and trailed by only three points at half-time. Termon led 0-10 to 1-4 at the break. The floodgates opened after Milford were reduced to 14 early in the second half after midfielder Dylan Dorrian was sent off for a second yellow card offence. 

It was all one-way traffic in the second period and the goals set Steve McElwaine’s young charges on their way to a facile win. 

Two late Paul Walsh points get Ardara over the line against St Naul's

The margins were thin in Mountcharles in the County U-21B Championship between St Naul's and Ardara and a couple of late scores gave victory to the visitors

Harkin, Coleman, McGettigan scored the goals and Bobby McGettigan, Aaron Reid, Jack Alcorn, Conor Cassidy and Jamie Grant were among the point scorers for Termon. 

Milford scorers: Johnny McCallum  1-0, Shane Black and  Eoin O'Donnell 0-2. 
Termon scorers: Ryan McFadden 0-7, Oisin Harkin, Evan Coleman 1-2 each, Gary McGettigan 1-0, Bobby McGettigan and Aaron Reid 0-2 each; Jack Alcorn, Kevin McGettigan, Conor Cassidy, Jamie Grant 0-1 each.  

Milford: Eoin McGettigan; Eamonn O'Donnell, Anthony Curran, Peter McCleary; Shaun Coffey,  Eoin O'Donnell, Paul Ryan; Dylan Doorian; Gavin Riney; Owen McElhinney,  Shane Black,Jordan Ryan; Johnny McCallum; Killian McBride, Dylan McGarry. 
Termon: Tomas Cannon; Conor Cassidy, Cormac Gallagher, Caolan Gallagher; Evan Coleman, Kevin McGettigan, Cian McMenamin; Jamie Grant, Ryan McFadden; Stephen McDaid, Jack Alcorn, Aaron Reid; Oisin Harkin, Bobby McGettigan, Mark Gallagher.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media