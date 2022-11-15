Termon seek new manager as Friel, McGinley depart

Termon are on the hunt for a new senior team manager following the departure of Francie Friel and Johnny McGinley.

Their exit was confirmed to club members at Sunday's annual general meeting.

Friel had a previous stint in the role in 2016 having guided the Termon ladies to All-Ireland senior glory in 2014.

In 2019, having worked with Cloughaneely, Friel returned to his native Termon as coach with Paddy McDaid as manager.

Friel was Termon manager in 2020 and 2021 while he and McGinley were in a joint capacity in 2022.

Termon's Intermediate Championship bid in 2022 was ended at the semi-final stage, where they lost 0-11 to 0-7 against Dungloe at Pearse Memorial Park in Ardara.

This year was their first back in the intermediate grade following a 0-20 to 1-16 defeat by Bundoran in the SFC relegation play-off final.

Termon were relegated to Division 2 of the All-County Football League this summer. Last year, they won promotion to the top flight after edging out Glenfin 2-10 to 2-9.

Termon, who are currently undertaking a major development of a new clubhouse at The Burn Road, have asked that candidates for their senior, reserve and third team manager roles, express an interest to the club secretary by Wednesday, November 30.