Roma McLaughlin returns to Ireland squad

Roma McLaughlin has been brought back into the Irish squad
Roma McLaughlin has been drafted into the Republic of Ireland squad for two World Cup qualifiers this week.
The Greencastle woman, who plays for Central Connecticut State University, linked up with the Irish squad in Dublin earlier this week.
McLaughlin was called in by manager Vera Pauw to replace the injured Kyra Carusa.
Ireland host Sweden at 7pm on Thursday in Tallagh Stadium before taking on Finland on Tuesday in Helsinki.
McLaughlin joins Milford’s Amber Barrett and Ciara Grant from Letterkenny in the squad.
