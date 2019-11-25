Entries open for two long distance races in Donegal - even though they're not on until next September

The Donegal East Half and 3/4 Marathon races may not be on until next September - but entries are now open.

And the organisers are hoping that this increasingly popular event will attract more than 1,000 competitors in 2020.

It takes place in Ballybofey, on September 27, with many using it as preparation for the Dublin Marathon on the October Bank Holiday weekend.

Marathon running is on a real up. Indeed, last year 499 people with Donegal addresses registered for the Dublin marathon.

The East Donegal event - like many others - offers an early bird special offer.

For those entering by December 15th, the Half Marathon is €30 while the 3/4 Marathon is €35.

Entries increase by €5 on December 16.

A new feature for 2020 is an insurance option. The event is non refundable. However you can buy cancellation Insurance which allows you to cancel your registration anytime and get a full refund, up to one hour before the race starts.

You can defer, transfer your entry or change distances up until September 20th.






















