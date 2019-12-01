22 people predict times within ten seconds of what they ran in big Donegal festive season 5k

Once again the Letterkenny AC Turkey Trot 5k turned out to be a great success.

This year's event was in aid of the We Care LK Food Bank.

Participants had to predict their time, and prizes were on offer for those who came closest.

Margaret Coyle, Shaun Cannon and Gloria Donaghey were all just one second out with their predicted times so they are the top three!

No less than 22 people were able to predict a time of within ten seconds of what they actually ran over the flat course.

Bib FirstName LastName Pre Act Diff.

457 Margaret Coyle 28:30 0:28:31 00:01

361 Shaun Cannon 20:50 0:20:51 00:01

354 Gloria Donaghey 25:59 0:25:58 00:01

481 Shaun O' Donnell 26:42 0:26:45 00:03

493 Gerard Sharkey 31:30 0:31:33 00:03

447 John Bradley 22:15 0:22:12 00:03

190 Sean Lorinyenko 24:23 0:24:19 00:04

467 Michael Logue 17:53 0:17:57 00:04

487 George Mc Nulty 25:36 0:25:32 00:04

494 Colm Breathnagh 21:22 0:21:18 00:04

196 Gavin Crawford 16:47 0:16:51 00:04

362 Brian O' Donnell 23:20 0:23:26 00:06

444 Michael Black 16:20 0:16:26 00:06

432 Declan Callaghan 24:38 0:24:45 00:07

353 Joe Gibbons 17:30 0:17:37 00:07

456 Michael Collins 19:47 0:19:40 00:07

500 Stella Mc Cole 29:42 0:29:35 00:07

446 Michael Galvin 19:14 0:19:06 00:08

476 Paddy Hannigan 23:43 0:23:51 00:08

498 Reuben Ó Domhnaill 28:59 0:28:51 00:08

375 Ellen Harte 24:12 0:24:03 00:09

464 Megan Quinn 25:50 0:26:00 00:10

468 Martin Mc Ginley 19:55 0:20:06 00:11

191 John Hughes 21:59 0:21:48 00:11

436 Dessie Gallen 19:57 0:20:08 00:11

472 Philip Robinson 21:00 0:21:11 00:11

198 Gerry Mc Taggart 29:00 0:28:47 00:13

489 Andrea Doherty 28:55 0:28:42 00:13

194 Monica Mc Granaghan 19:28 0:19:14 00:14

439 Paul Mc Kelvey 18:18 0:18:04 00:14

465 Philip Mc Hugh 16:48 0:17:02 00:14

185 David Larkin 22:06 0:21:51 00:15

434 Patrick Mc Hugh 19:50 0:19:34 00:16

459 Kieran Crawford 19:00 0:18:44 00:16

486 Alun Mc Nulty 25:16 0:25:32 00:16

454 Shaun Murray 24:30 0:24:13 00:17

485 Shona Maloney 29:44 0:29:26 00:18

490 Mark Nee 19:22 0:19:03 00:19

358 Paul Lynch 22:00 0:21:40 00:20

483 Gerard Mc Connell 21:40 0:21:20 00:20

488 Martin Mooney 19:01 0:19:21 00:20

367 David Gallen 23:20 0:23:40 00:20

450 Darren Murray 18:35 0:18:55 00:20

484 Kathleen Doherty 22:25 0:22:46 00:21

359 Jim Callaghan 25:10 0:25:31 00:21

435 Hugh Diver 17:50 0:17:29 00:21

441 Mel Mc Kinney 20:40 0:20:19 00:21

195 Peter Gallagher 22:45 0:22:22 00:23

460 John Ward 24:52 0:24:29 00:23

356 Liam Ferry 19:30 0:19:06 00:24

430 Eimear Wiseman 19:30 0:19:06 00:24

461 Caroline Ward 25:19 0:24:55 00:24

182 Brian McBride 23:00 0:22:35 00:25

184 Martin Roders 20:30 0:20:04 00:26

192 Cian Friel 19:05 0:18:39 00:26

378 Paul Gibson 20:21 0:20:47 00:26

193 Kathleen Mc Nulty 20:05 0:19:38 00:27

352 Bridgeen Doherty 24:00 0:24:28 00:28

455 Breege Collins 25:38 0:25:10 00:28

188 Eamonn Patton 19:43 0:19:14 00:29

429 Stephen Shiels 21:30 0:22:00 00:30

437 John Griffin 22:45 0:22:14 00:31

440 Declan Gallagher 19:00 0:18:29 00:31

183 Aoife Mc Grath 20:30 0:21:02 00:32

458 John J Cannon 22:00 0:21:28 00:32

351 Keith Patton 25:35 0:25:02 00:33

189 Joseph Casey 27:00 0:26:25 00:35

433 Mark Connolly 19:24 0:18:49 00:35

451 Dónal Bonner 26:32 0:25:57 00:35

453 Damien Murphy 27:00 0:26:24 00:36

497 Nitin Kumar 26:30 0:27:07 00:37

449 Patrick Mc Closkey 26:33 0:25:55 00:38

466 Patrick Trimble 19:00 0:18:22 00:38

357 Anthony Mc Grenra 23:30 0:22:51 00:39

478 Gary Mc Monagle 26:36 0:25:57 00:39

438 Kieran Coyle 21:35 0:22:18 00:43

496 Colm ÓG Breathnach 23:47 0:24:31 00:44

470 Luke Daly 20:00 0:19:15 00:45

477 Eugene Mc Ginley 26:10 0:25:22 00:48

374 Jean McGLinchey 26:08 0:26:56 00:48

431 Theresa Wiseman 24:30 0:23:41 00:49

355 Hugh Ward 23:40 0:22:51 00:49

186 Darren Price 19:32 0:18:41 00:51

492 Sadbh Breathnach 27:42 0:28:33 00:51

482 Adrian Callaghan 22:00 0:21:08 00:52

366 Declan Black 29:45 0:28:47 00:58

491 Karol Doherty 16:30 0:17:29 00:59

377 Senan Gibson 23:30 0:24:31 01:01

187 Dermot Gallagher 23:45 0:24:51 01:06

499 Cormac Breathnach 27:27 0:28:33 01:06

197 Patrick Patton 24:00 0:25:07 01:07

469 Emmet Mc Clafferty 22:30 0:21:23 01:07

448 Brian Harvey 23:25 0:22:16 01:09

473 Karen Gallagher 20:55 0:19:46 01:09

376 John Fealty 22:00 0:20:43 01:17

452 Cora Harvey 26:26 0:25:08 01:18

495 Arindam C 36:40 0:35:14 01:26

368 Noel Rugman 26:32 0:25:03 01:29

200 Niamh Wallace 29:22 0:27:49 01:33

369 Lawerence McNamee 28:00 0:29:43 01:43

370 Paul Skinnader 27:12 0:25:29 01:43

463 Claire Martin 23:30 0:25:15 01:45

199 Darren Wallace 22:29 0:20:26 02:03

445 Michael Russell 25:00 0:22:46 02:14

479 Gerry Mc Monagle 22:30 0:19:52 02:38

373 Paul Lee 26:30 0:23:17 03:13

471 Jimmy O' Donnell 30:00 0:26:45 03:15

442 Eli Casburn 29:21 0:26:05 03:16

474 Paddy Gallagher 27:30 0:24:11 03:19

475 Diane Gallagher 27:29 0:24:10 03:19

371 Louise McNamee 34:32 0:37:51 03:19

480 John Ward 21:50 0:25:59 04:09

372 Aimee McNamee 32:30 0:37:43 05:13

364 Ruth &Santa Mc Crudden 20:00 0:14:08 05:52

365 Sean Mc Crunnen 20:00 0:14:07 05:53

443 Stephen Casburn 33:00 0:26:21 06:39

363 Michael Glinley 35:00 0:25:12 09:48

360 Chloe Guiney 35:00 0:25:11 09:49

462 Catherine Carroll 50:00 00:51:20 01:20





