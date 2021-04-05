Contact

Virtual Half Marathon details released - free entry for all with an option to purchase a trophy

Virtual Half Marathon details released - free entry for all with an option to purchase a trophy

Are you ready for a new Lockdown Active Challenge?

Are you ready to step out of your "comfort zone" and take on the challenge of a Half Marathon (21.1km)?

Or, are you ready to complete another Half Marathon and add it to your list of achievements?

If you answered "Yes" to the above, then the Raphoe Hockey Club Half Marathon Challenge could be for you.

The club will be holding a Virtual Half Marathon Challenge on the weekend of July 3rd/4th.

Now for the good news! You can take part in the event for free.

Or if you want, you have the option of paying a fee to receive a trophy to celebrate your achievement

The cost of the Trophy is €15 if collecting in Raphoe, or €20 if postage is required.

If interested in taking part in the challenge, please contact the Club Facebook Page, or email us at raphoehcvirtualchallenge@gmail.com

The club says that this half marathon challenge is going to be different, as it wants to give everyone a chance of taking part in it.... from those who have completed these types of events before, to those who have never dreamed of attempting one!

This is how it will work. Participants will have the option of completing the 21.1km in one single walk/run, or they can split it between a few walks/runs within a 24 hour period that weekend.  It really will be as simple as that.

In the 12 weeks leading up to the event (starting Mon 12th April), Club Member, Rodney Bates, has agreed to put together a 12 Week Training Plan for those who would like to follow one.  Rodney took up running a few years ago, and has some experience with 5ks, 10ks, Half and Full Marathons.  Plus there will be support on hand from other avid walkers/runners in a Private Facebook Group that will be set up for those registered for the event.

This latest initiative comes after the club’s successful recent "Raphoe to Kilkeel Virtual Challenge".

