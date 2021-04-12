Another good week for Donegal jockey with wins at Gowran Park on Wednesday and Thursday

Dylan Browne McMonagle continued his great form last week when the Edward Lynam-trained Sister Lola, who had certainly been paying her way on the all-weather at Dundalk, landed the seven-furlong handicap on her return to the grass, at Gowran Park on Wednesday.

McMonagle brought the 16/5 shot with a late run down the stands’ rail and got up to pip 3/1 favourite Pretty Rebel by a shorthead. The winning rider said: “It was her first time on grass for a while and she was well up to winning a race like that. She was unlucky not to win at Dundalk the last day as she was badly drawn.”

Dylan completed a double for trainer Joseph O'Brien at Gowran Park on Thursday afternoon. O'Brien won with the Shane Crosse-ridden 6/1 chance Visualisation earlier in the afternoon and combined with the Letterkenny apprentice to take the day’s finale, the second division of the 13-furlong handicap on the Maxwell Morris owned and bred Merrior. The 4/1 shot won easily by three lengths from the James Nash’s Alohamora.

Other Racing News

The dominance of Irish jump racing was very much in evidence at Aintree where the trailblazing Rachael Blackmore stole the show with her historic winning ride on the Henry de Bromhead-trained Minella Times in the Grand National on Saturday. Remarkably, 10 of the first 11 horses to cross the line were trained in Ireland and in all, six different Irish trainers sent out seven winners over the three days of the festival.



Upcoming Fixtures

Fairyhouse – Tuesday, April 13 (First Race 3.40pm)

Leopardstown – Wednesday, April 14 (First Race 2pm)

Limerick – Thursday, April 15 (First Race 1.55pm)

Ballinrobe – Friday, April 16 (First Race 4.20pm)

Curragh – Saturday, April 17 (First Race 1.30pm)

Dundalk – Sunday, April 18 (First Race 1.45pm)

Tramore – Sunday, April 18 (First Race 2pm)