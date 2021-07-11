Bonus prize on offer is course record can be broken in today's Inter-Firms Road Race

Runners involved in a previous running of the popular event
Today sees the staging of one of Donegal's fastest 5k events.
The annual Hickey Clarke & Langan Inter-firms Road Race, hosted by Letterkenny AC, takes place in Letterkenny.
The flat course makes for some fact running - and the course record is a super 14.06.
A bonus cash prize is on offer to anyone who can beat the record.
There are a number of category prizes on offer.
The race starts at 9.30 am with registration at the Aura Leisure Centre.Entry fee is €10.
