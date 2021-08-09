Maghery Pier outside Dungloe, and Creevy Pier in Ballyshannon, have been selected as the two locations for Donegal Sports Partnership's Introduction to Open Water Swimming Programme for teenagers which gets underway on Monday, August 16th.

The programme, which will be delivered in conjunction with Swim Ulster, is designed to increase confidence and enhance technique in Open Water. There will be a 30-minute pre-course Zoom session with the coaches and this will be followed by four one-hour practical sessions in each location.

Speaking about Donegal Sports Partnership's latest initiative, Karen Guthrie, Community Sports Development Officer said: "This course is suitable for complete beginners to open water who are making the transition from the pool, as well as outdoor swimmers who want to build their confidence and refresh their skills."

"With more and more people spending time close to home this year, and making the best of our own natural environment, now is a great time take up open water swimming. We want to help teenagers make their first steps into open water as enjoyable as possible.

"This course has been designed to give them the confidence they need to swim safely and develop their open water swim confidence and skills under the guidance of fully qualified and experienced open water skills coaches," she added.

The price per course participant is €35.

For more information on the Maghery course, contact emmaconnors@hotmail. com

To book on the Maghery programme, follow the link below:

https://tockify.com/maghery. coastal.adventures/detail/297/ 1629133200000?fbclid=IwAR3A_ WY5AjjHaPEpfg0AfxpIq9IFkx0kT2j ERZXQFpH-m2fUWvD_DIPGzvo

For more information on the Creevy course, contact karen@activedonegal.com

To book a place on the Creevy programme, follow the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/ e/introduction-to-open-water- swimming-tickets-166484500623