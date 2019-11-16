Contact

Donegal is the country's lowest-earning county

Earnings in Dublin are higher by more than a third

Large sum of money found at bank ATM

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal is the lowest-earning county in the country, according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figures on earning analysis show Dublin had the highest median weekly earnings in 2018, at €645.78. 

This was 9% higher than the average for the State and 36.5% higher than the median weekly earnings for Donegal which was the lowest-earning county at €473.12.

The figures show that nationally, 28.7% of those employed earned less than €400 per week. Jobs earning between €400 and €800 per week accounted for 39.4%. Almost a third (31.9%) of those employed earned more than €800 per week, while 6.5% earned €1,600 or more per week.

Mean weekly earnings were €740.72 nationally in 2018. Mean weekly earnings for males increased to €847.35, a rise of 3.6% over the year, while female earnings rose 3.1% to €635.12. There was an increase of 9.4% over the five year period since 2013 when mean weekly earnings for all employments stood at €677.17.

The information and communication sector had the highest median annual earnings at €56,506 in 2018 with median earnings for males in the sector at €61,846 and females at €46,700. The public sector had total median annual earnings of €47,116 while the private sector median was 32.8% lower at €31,684. The lowest median annual earnings were in the Accommodation and food services sector at €19,949 where males had a median of €22,592 and females a median of €17,932.

Commenting on the figures, statistician Morgan O’Donnell said: “After a period of relatively stable earnings from 2011-2015, there have been steady increases in earnings in each of the last three years. Median weekly earnings increased by 1.7%, 2.8% and 2.9% in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively.”

 

 

