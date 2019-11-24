Information event to raise public awareness of the threat posed to scenic bay

Contact
Ballyness Bay near Falcarragh
Grúpa Gníomhaíochta Bhá Bhaile an Easa/Save Ballyness Bay will be holding an information event in the Letterkenny Shopping Centre on Saturday next, November 30.
The intention is to raise public awareness of the threat posed to this beautiful, pristine environment by proposals to use it for industrial shellfish production.
"The proposals threaten local employment, the future economic development of the area, several protected wildlife species, and the health and well-being of the local community which is totally opposed to the proposals," claimed a spokesman for the group.
More information on the Save Ballyness Bay campaign is available on its Facebook page and website at https://saveballynessbay.com
You can also e-mail saveballynessbay@gmail.com or contact Save Ballyness Bay Action Group, Killult, F92N6X6 to find out more.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.