Information event to raise public awareness of the threat posed to scenic bay

Grúpa Gníomhaíochta Bhá Bhaile an Easa/Save Ballyness Bay will be holding an information event in the Letterkenny Shopping Centre on Saturday next, November 30.

The intention is to raise public awareness of the threat posed to this beautiful, pristine environment by proposals to use it for industrial shellfish production.

"The proposals threaten local employment, the future economic development of the area, several protected wildlife species, and the health and well-being of the local community which is totally opposed to the proposals," claimed a spokesman for the group.



More information on the Save Ballyness Bay campaign is available on its Facebook page and website at https://saveballynessbay.com

You can also e-mail saveballynessbay@gmail.com or contact Save Ballyness Bay Action Group, Killult, F92N6X6 to find out more.