Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal men facing murder charge in Australia

Intoxication to be used in defence of Donegal men

Nathan Kelly and Christopher McLaughlin

Nathan Kelly and Christopher McLaughlin are charged with murder

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Two Donegal tourists accused of murdering a 66-year-old man in Sydney, will use intoxication as a major part in their defence, a court has heard.

Nathan Kelly, 22, and Christopher McLaughlin, 25, are alleged to have murdered Indigenous man, Paul William Tavelardis in the inner-western suburb of Summer Hill in December.

The Inishowen men, had been charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm until Mr Tavelardis died in hospital in January and their charges were upgraded.

The pair appeared in the New South Wales Supreme Court on audio-visual link from a prison in Sydney's eastern suburbs, both wearing button-up prison-green polo shirts.

Neither entered a plea via their barrister, Margaret Cunneen.

Justice Elizabeth Fullerton told Ms Cunneen it was clear that "very, very severe intoxication by alcohol" was a factor in the alleged crime.

Ms Fullerton added that there was "some degree of incapacity" by the two men at the time of the incident.

Attempts at setting a trial date in March, May or June, 2020 failed as the prosecution and defence have yet to agree on key facts regarding intoxication.

The pair will next appear in the same court on February 14, 2020.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie