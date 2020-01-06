First meeting of AGSI will take place in Donegal this evening, Monday

Issues relating to Donegal policing will be to the fore this evening when the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) is hosted its Donegal AGM with issues relating to policing in the county to be discussed.

Deputy General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham will address the meeting, which will be held in the Villa Rose Hotel. This event will mark the first of a series of meetings which are due to take place.

Speaking on Highland Radio this morning, Antoinette Cunningham said that the first AGM will listen to the issues and concerns that sergeants and inspectors have in relation to policing in the county.

She said the Garda Commissioner's new policing model ‘Operating Policing Model’ will not be introduced for a number of months due to the commissioner being aware of the 'complexities of policing in Donegal' as well as the 'uncertainty around Brexit.'

She said: "I am sure people will be very concerned about how future policing is going to look in Donegal."

She praised the work of the Crime Prevention Officer for Donegal, Paul Wallace.

She said: “Paul Wallace is on our national executive, he has served there for over ten years and he is excellent at bringing the issues around policing in Donegal straight into the executive table in Dublin and making sure the Donegal voice is heard very clearly and very loudly.”