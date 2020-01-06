Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

First meeting of AGSI will take place in Donegal this evening, Monday

Those gathered will hear of the policing concerns held by senior gardaí in the county

First meeting of AGSI will take place in Donegal this evening, Monday

Paul Wallace

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Issues relating to Donegal policing will be to the fore this evening when the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) is hosted its Donegal AGM with issues relating to policing in the county to be discussed.

Deputy General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham will address the meeting, which will be held in the Villa Rose Hotel. This event will mark the first of a series of meetings which are due to take place. 

Speaking on Highland Radio this morning, Antoinette Cunningham said that the first AGM will listen to the issues and concerns that sergeants and inspectors have in relation to policing in the county. 

She said the Garda Commissioner's new policing model ‘Operating Policing Model’ will not be introduced for a number of months due to the commissioner being aware of the 'complexities of policing in Donegal' as well as the 'uncertainty around Brexit.'

She said: "I am sure people will be very concerned about how future policing is going to look in Donegal."

She praised the work of the Crime Prevention Officer for Donegal, Paul Wallace.

She said: “Paul Wallace is on our national executive, he has served there for over ten years and he is excellent at bringing the issues around policing in Donegal straight into the executive table in Dublin and making sure the Donegal voice is heard very clearly and very loudly.” 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie