Met Éireann tweets satellite footage showing big scale Storm Brendan

Contact
Satellite image reveals scale of Storm Brendan to the southwest of Ireland
Met Éireann has tweeted spectacular satellite footage which reveals the extent of Storm Brendan as it forms in the Atlantic and heads towards Donegal.
In the tweets the forecaster urges people to heed warnings about the storms potentially life-threatening impact. Images on its website also show the scale of the storm as seen from space.
2/2 Heed warnings & be alert for the timing of impacts specific to your area. Impacts on coasts due to storm surges will be severe. pic.twitter.com/l78O6kESwC— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 12, 2020
1/2 #StormBrendan will start to impact overnight tonight as southerly winds increase. By morning the strengthening wind will bring rain to the west, spreading quickly eastwards, clearing in the early afternoon to thundery showers.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 12, 2020
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.