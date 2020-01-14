Patrol car rammed at Donegal beach after report of suspicious activity

Contact
A man has appeared in court after a patrol car was rammed
A Garda patrol car has been rammed after gardaí responded to reports of men in a car acting suspiciously.
A man has appeared in court following the incident which happened in Inishowen at the weekend.
Gardaí at Buncrana garda station responded to a report on Saturday morning of a number of males in a car acting suspiciously. The car was located at Stragill beach near Buncrana. The car accelerated towards the patrol car and collided with it.
The car became stuck and the driver fled the scene but was caught by gardaí in nearby fields.
Three passengers in the car were arrested under the Public Order Act. The driver, who had a small quantity of illegal drugs on him, tested positive for drugs and alcohol.
The man was charged with motoring, public order, and drugs offences. He also had an outstanding bench warrant. The man appeared at a special court sitting on Saturday and is still in custody.
