Philip Schofield "coming to terms with the fact he is gay" welcomed by Donegal BreakOUT

Donegal BreakOUT's Sinead Murray highlights positivity of announcement for Donegal's young people

Philip Schofield

ITV's Philip Schofield has come out as gay is "positive" - Donegal BreakOUT

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

The co-ordinator of a Donegal group which supports lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI+) young people has praised broadcaster Philip Schofield's announcement he has been “coming to terms with the fact he is gay.”


Schofield, who presents ITV's 'This Morning' and 'Dancing on Ice' revealed the news to his three million Instagram followers today.


Sinead Murray, co-ordinator of BreakOUT Donegal, a Donegal Youth Service group for LGBTI+ young people from 12 to 30 and their allies, described Schofield's announcement as “positive.”


Speaking to Donegal Live, Ms Murray, who facilitates BreakOUT Donegal groups in Letterkenny, Glenties and Moville, said: “This is a very positive development. It is great for Philip Schofield and his family.


“It is extremely positive he felt he could come outnow and he is being supported by his family. It is sad it took so long. It is fantastic though.


“I'm sure it has not been an easy time for Philip Schofield and his family. In his statement, he said he had been agonising for years. He was very thoughtful of his wife and his two girls. Fair play to him.


“It is 2020 and it is good a person like Philip Schofield, with such a high media profile, has felt able to come out. It is good for young people, who may be struggling, see the support he has received worldwide. It is very positive,” said Sinead Murray.


Philip Schofield's Instagram statement said he had been “agonising for years.”


His full and moving post read: “You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing - and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years.


“With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.


“This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home.


“I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.


“My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion, yet still I can't sleep and there have been some very dark moments.


“My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better.


“Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud.


“Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.


“Steph has been incredible - I love her so very much.


“She is the kindest soul I have ever met.


“My girls have been astonishing in their love, hugs and encouraging words of comfort.


“Both mine and Steph's entire families have stunned me with their love, instant acceptance and support.


“Of course they are worried about Steph, but I know they will scoop us both up.


“My friends are the best, especially Holly, who has been so kind and wise - and who has hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder.


“At ITV, I couldn't hope to work with more wonderful, supportive teams.


“Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth - so now it's my turn to share mine.


“This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward.


“Please be kind, especially to my family.


“Phillip.”

