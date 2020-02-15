Contact

ALERT: Met Éireann's weather update as Storm Dennis makes landfall

Further weather warnings expected to be issued

Storm Dennis weather

Jean Byrne presents Met Éireann weather forecast on RTÉ.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Met Éireann expects Storm Dennis to last right through the weekend and into Monday with the worst expected on Sunday.

Met Éireann meteorologist Jean Byrne delivered the latest after the RTE news on Friday night.

"Extremely unsettled over the weekend as Storm Dennis tracks to the north and northwest of Ireland," she said.

She said Status Yellow warnings are in operation for Saturday for very strong and squally southerly winds and heavy and thundery rain.

Further warnings are likely as the weekend goes on.

"We will be issuing warnings also for Sunday. If anything it looks like it would be even windier with a risk of stormy conditions particularly across parts of Connacht and parts of Ulster as well," she said.

However, Sunday is expected to be brighter with sunny spells especially in the east but there will also be squally showers of rain and hail. 

The forecaster said the first affects of the storm will be felt on Friday into Saturday with wet and windy conditions coming into the west and southwest during the night turning heavier by morning in the west.

"That wet and windy will spread rapidly across the country in the morning with the heavy pulses and the risk of thunder a risk of flooding as well southerly gales or strong gales and sea areas," she said.

Ms Byrne went into more detail about what to watch out for on Sunday.

"Storm Dennis come of bit closer and as a does the winds will strengthen even further with a risk of stormy conditions through the north and west especially but on extremely windy everywhere through Sunday and Sunday night," she said.

The impact will linger into next week.

"It will still be windy through Monday and Tuesday the wings will be not quite as strong as over the weekend but it will be colder and some of the showers will turn wintry," she said.

