The most famous man in Donegal?

An Post has confirmed what everyone in Donegal already knew, Liam Cutliffe is the most famous person in the county.



Liam, the cheery Maginn Park groundsman, Cockhill Celtic superfan and talented drummer, affectionately known as Nadger, received a postcard from London this week addressed simply: “Nadger, Buncrana, Ireland.”



Speaking to Donegal Live, with the customary twinkle in his eye, Liam said: “Hats off to An Post, I got my postcard from London no problem, even though my friend used only my nickname and Buncrana.



“Once it landed in Ireland, it was straight up the road to Lisowen Green and in my letterbox. I am amazed and delighted. It started out as a bit of fun and hey presto, there it was,” smiled Liam.