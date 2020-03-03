Contact

Donegal's Dancing Queen doing county proud

Vote early and often for Donegal's Gráinne

Gráinne Gallinagh

Donegal's Gráinne shining on Dancing with the Stars

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Donegal dancing queen, Gráinne Gallinagh, was tight-lipped about  her next 'Dancing with the Stars' appearance.


Laughing, the Buncrana nurse told Donegal Live: “All will be revealed on Sunday night, the outfit, the music and the dance.”


However, giving a tantalising hint of things to come, Gráinne did reveal this week's 'Dancing with the Stars' had a TV theme and she and dancing partner, Kai Widdrington, had chosen a 1970s classic.


The charming Letterkenny Institute of Technology Graduate, who was crowned Miss Universe Ireland in 2018, described the moment she realised she and Kai were going to be in the dreaded 'dance off' against former 'Nationwide' presenter, Mary Kennedy and her partner John Nolan.


For viewers this was an unexpected turn of events as the couple had scored a perfect 30 the previous week with their Viennese Waltz, the first 30 of the series.


Judge Brian Redmond had described Gráinne and Kai's performance as the “best ballroom” he had seen in many years.

Gráinne said: “Being in the 'dance off' was not a nice feeling. You are standing there, with your partner, waiting to hear your name being called and hoping you will get through. Suddenly I realised Kai and I were in the 'dance off' and my stomach dropped.


“However, the adrenalin kicked in and we pushed through the dance, the paso doble, to Meatloaf's 'I Would Do Anything for Love.'


“I found it a very bittersweet experience, I have to say. I was very happy that Kai and I were through but it was sad that Mary and John were eliminated. I felt disheartened that Mary was going home.


“All of the dancers have become very good friends. We are very supportive of one another, although, naturally there is a fair amount of light-hearted banter too. It is hard when a couple goes home because the group is getting smaller and smaller. I have definitely made friends for life through 'Dancing with the Stars.' Don't get me wrong, there is definitely a competitive edge but we do enjoy the craic,” said Gráinne.


Gráinne said she was looking forward to Sunday's performance but she was also “incredibly nervous.”


She explained: “I am dancing completely out of my comfort zone this week. On top of that, all of the remaining couples are  dancing in the 'marathon', on Sunday's show, which means, we are all on the floor performing and the judges walk around eliminating couples one by one. 


“So, since Monday, Kai and I have been rehearsing our individual dance and the 'marathon' dance. They are both very important as we are scored on both. We are all under pressure this week.”


Gráinne described the support she and Kai have received from the public as “unbelievable.”


She added: “My family have been brilliant drumming up support. My mum, Patricia, and my sisters, Anne (Buncrana), Caitríona (Dundalk), Jennifer (Australia) and Gemma (Tipperary) have been incredible. 


“My dad, Patrick, too. He was in the audience this week, although he did miss a couple of weeks because he couldn't leave the farm in Buncrana because he had cows about to calve.


“Kai and I were up in Buncrana last week and we had an unbelievable reception from the whole town. Kai was blown away at the warmth of the welcome we received. The town was buzzing. There was so much support and excitement, even going into SuperValu.


“Kai was all, 'Oh my God, this is great.' Kai is a lovely, lovely partner. I could not have wished for a better partner. He is so patient with me. I take forever to pick up the steps and he is a nice, patient, supportive teacher,” said Gráinne.


Monday mornings are the less glamorous side of 'Dancing with the Stars' according to Gráinne.


She revealed: “After all the excitement and the high of Sunday's show, it is Monday morning and we are back to square one again.


“Every dance is completely different from the previous one and it can be hard to learn different steps, a different technique and then perform the finished dance in one week.


“My favourite dance so far was our contemporary ballroom. It was a lovely feeling to get a perfect score for our Viennese waltz. 


“With last week's paso doble I had struggled a wee bit and I was nervous. I definitely do not want to be in the 'dance off' again. But, the standard of dancing is so high. No-one wants to go home. I would like to thank everyone who has voted for me so far and ask them to continue supporting Kai and myself. Just text: Gráinne 53125 when the lines open on Sunday night. I will definitely be going out there to do Buncrana and Donegal proud,” said Gráinne.


Dancing with the Stars airs on RTÉ One, Sunday, 6.30pm.

