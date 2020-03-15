BREAKING: Donegal's Gráinne in rescheduled "Dancing with the Stars" final

Contact
Gráinne and Kai in unexpected Dancing with the Stars final
Donegal's Dancing with the Stars champion, Gráinne Gallanagh, will be dancing in the show's unexpected final tonight, with the 2020 winner being chosen by public vote.
In a surprise move, brought about by the ongoing coronavirus crisis, RTÉ has decided to "host the final tonight (Sunday, March 15) instead of the scheduled semi-final."
In a social media statement, RTÉ said: "The Dancing with the Stars live final takes place tonight.
"After careful consideration and due to the current situation and adhering to recommended guidance around coronavirus covid-19, Dancing with the Stars will host the final tonight instead of the scheduled semi-final.
"Gráinne Gallanagh, Ryan Andrews, Lottie Ryan and Aidan Fogarty will all compete in the Dancing with the Stars final in the hopes of receiving the 2020 glitterball trophy.
"As with the scheduled final, tonight's winner will be chosen by public vote.
"Tune into Dancing with the Stars final at 6.30pm on RTÉ One," concluded the RTÉ One statement.
