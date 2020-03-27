Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

First temporary morgue to be set up in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham

First temporary morgue to be set up in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) has confirmed that a temporary morgue facility will be set up on its grounds in Kilmainham.

This news comes after Elizabeth Canavan announced that Ireland would follow in the footsteps of Madrid and Italy and erect temporary morgues. 

The Covid-19 death toll doubled yesterday as 10 new deaths were announced. This shocked the nation and emphasised the seriousness of this pandemic. 

This facility will impede public access to the grounds of the Royal Hospital in Kilmainham. However, those at the museum have said it is dedicated to helping the containment efforts of Covid-19 and wishes to aid the country in what ever way possible.

The IMMA stated that the "dignity and solemn beauty of the grounds is appropriate. We think with great compassion and respect for the families of those who may need these facilities in the times to come."

View this post on Instagram

Statement from IMMA, 27 March 2020. As the country prepares Public Heath facilities to deal with Covid 19, we have been requested to facilitate the construction of a temporary mortuary on the grounds of the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham. We are determined to assist with the national effort while realising that this impacts on public access to the site significantly. While this is, of course, a reminder of the seriousness of this situation, the dignity and solemn beauty of the grounds is appropriate. We think with great compassion and respect for the families of those who may need these facilities in the times to come. We thank you for your understanding. Any further queries should be directed to the Government Information Services email press.office@taoiseach.gov.ie

A post shared by IMMA (@immaireland) on

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie