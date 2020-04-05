LATEST: 21 people have died from coronavirus today - Sunday, April 5, 2020.

The number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland who have died today (Sunday, April 5, 2020) is 21.

17 deaths were located in the east, 2 in the south, and 2 in the west of the country.

The patients included 9 females and 12 males, 12 of whom were reported as having underlying health conditions.

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 81years old.

There have now been 158 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 390 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland (1pm,Sunday, April 5, 2020).

There are now 4,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “This past week has proven that the nation is working hard, together, by staying at home to flatten the curve.

“If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 you need to self-isolate and phone your GP. I ask that everyone inform themselves on what to do in the instance they develop symptoms, as well as how to maintain their health and wellbeing. Support and guidance is available on gov.ie/health and HSE.”

Today’s data from the HPSC (midnight, Friday, April 3, 2020) reveals:

Of 4,443 cases of Covid-19:

47% are male and 53% are female.

There are 236 clusters involving 903 cases.

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years.

1,203 cases (27%) have been hospitalised and of those hospitalised, 165 cases have been admitted to ICU.

1,163 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,490 (56% of all cases), followed by Cork with 343 cases (8%).

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 24%, travel abroad accounts for 13%.



