BREAKING: First successful Donegal applicants to the Mica Redress Scheme set to receive funding

In a significant development for Donegal's mica affected homeowners, Donegal Live understands several people have received confirmation they are eligible for Defective Concrete Blocks Grant scheme funding to repair their homes.

The funding is the first of its kind to be paid out from what is more commonly known as the Mica Redress Scheme, which is administered by Donegal County Council.

The Mica Action Group (MAG) said that after eight years of lobbying Government, “it is a significant milestone that others can expect to reach in the next weeks, months and years.”

The MAG is a group of homeowners, whose homes were produced with defective blocks containing high levels of mica, which absorbed water and caused cracking to external and internal walls, potentially causing structural failure to dwellings.