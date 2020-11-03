Education Minister Norma Foley confirms Compulsory Purchase Process has begun for Three School Campus project

Education Minister Norma Foley has confirmed that her department has commenced the Compulsory Purchase Process to purchase a site for Buncrana's long-awaited Three School Campus project.

Minister Foley attended an online meeting this afternoon (Tuesday) to discuss the project, which involves securing a new site in the town, on which to build an integrated campus, consisting of new premises for Crana College, Coláiste Chineál Eoghain and Gaelscoil Bhun Cranncha.

The meeting was chaired by Minister Charlie McConalogue and attended by the principals and chairs of the boards of management of the three schools, Donegal ETB and Oireachtas members.

Read the full story in tomorrow's Inish Times.