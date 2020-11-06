Contact

'Small local outbreaks and cross border issues' cause South Inishowen's high coronavirus statistics says HSE

Community urged to adhere to public health advice

Buncrana, County Donegal

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

The HSE has attributed Buncrana Electoral District's high coronavirus rate to "small local outbreaks and cross border issues".

The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre showed the area in South Inishowen as having a 14-day rate of 594.7 per 100,000 people, the highest figures in the State.

In a statement to Donegal Live, the HSE said: "The numbers of positive Covid-19 cases in the Buncrana area have risen over the past month whereas they have fallen elsewhere.  

"This is possibly due to small local outbreaks and cross border issues.  

"The most important action we can take to protect ourselves and others from Covid-19 is to follow the public health advice: ensure regular hand washing; practice good respiratory hygiene; keep 2m between yourself and other people; avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth; wear a mask where indicated in indoor public spaces; and download the Covid Tracker App.

"See www.hse.ie/coronavirus for more information.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time.

