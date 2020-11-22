Contact

Donegal Covid-19 cases up by 22

Health Protection Surveillance Centre notified of one Covid-19 death today

Sunday's Donegal Covid-19 cases up 22 on yesterday.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

In Donegal today (Sunday) the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases was 2,748, which was 22 cases up on yesterday.
 

In its most recent statement, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) had today been notified of 1 additional death related to Covid-19. 

This brings the total of Covid-19 related deaths in the State to 2,023. 

As of midnight Saturday, November 21, the HPSC had been notified of 318 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 70,461 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the State.

Of the cases notified today: 155 are men and 161 are women; 73% are under 45 years of age; The median age is 28 years old; 21 in Donegal, 126 in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 28 in Limerick, 18 in Kildare and the remaining 80 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 282 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.


 

