BREAKING: Donegal fishermen cautioned by SFPA Fisher Officers

The Inishowen skippers of two fishing vessels registered in County Derry have been formally cautioned by Fishery Officers from the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) for tying up at Greencastle harbour.

The incident took place earlier tonight, when the skippers of "My Girls Jll" and "Quicksilver" attempted to land their catch at the harbour.

Donegal Live understands the Fishery Officers informed the men they were breaking Brexit and EU legislation by being tied to the pier and that only two designated ports, Killybegs in County Donegal and Castletownbere in County Cork, were available to vessels registered in the North.

It is also believed the skippers were not allowed to get diesel and were only allowed to stay overnight following telephone consultation with more senior SFPA staff.