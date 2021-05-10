Plans for Railway Walk 2021 on track

A hearty crew of walkers will take off from Letterkenny Town Railway Station on Saturday July 3 en route to Arranmore lighthouse over five days.

The walk, which is of course subject to Government guidelines on Covid-19, will support two outstanding charities through the efforts already started by Katrina Boyle and the Donegal Tunnel Tigers group.

Those charities are the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund and the Irish Chaplaincy UK.

By walking or indeed supporting the walk, you will be helping the work of these two great charities.

The organisers also require some help with support vans along the way so anyone who can help out please pm The Railway Walk 2021 - Donegal Group Facebook page.

"This is open to all and we encourage you to prepare now as each day walk is over 20k. The route takes us across some of the most spectacular scenery in Ireland and to places we wouldn't otherwise see by road. You can walk all five days, one of the days or part of the walk. Join in or if you can help out along the way," said a spokesperson for hthe organisers

You can donate via: https://www.gofundme.com/.../walk-with-katrina-for-people...