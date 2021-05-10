Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Plans for Railway Walk 2021 on track

Do you want to take part or help out?

Plans for Railway Walk 2021 on track

The route for the walk between Letterkenny and Arranmorre

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

A hearty crew of walkers will take off from Letterkenny Town Railway Station on Saturday July 3 en route to Arranmore lighthouse over five days.

The walk, which is of course subject to Government guidelines on Covid-19,  will support two outstanding charities through the efforts already started by Katrina Boyle and the Donegal Tunnel Tigers group.

Those charities are the Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund and the Irish Chaplaincy UK.

By walking or indeed supporting the walk, you will be helping the work of these two great charities.

The organisers also require some help with support vans along the way so anyone who can help out please pm The Railway Walk 2021 - Donegal Group Facebook page.

"This is open to all and we encourage you to prepare now as each day walk is over 20k. The route takes us across some of the most spectacular scenery in Ireland and to places we wouldn't otherwise see by road. You can walk all five days, one of the days or part of the walk. Join in or if you can help out along the way," said a spokesperson for hthe organisers

You can donate via: https://www.gofundme.com/.../walk-with-katrina-for-people...

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie