BREAKING: Mica-affected properties to be Local Property Tax exempted

Local Property Tax mica exemption announcement expected Wednesday

BREAKING: Mica-affected properties to be Local Property Tax exempted

BREAKING: Mica-affected properties to be Local Property Tax exempted

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Donegal Live understands an announcement exempting mica-affected properties from Local Property Tax (LPT) is imminent.

It has learned,  today's Cabinet Meeting agreed the exemption to the LPT for mica homeowners, similar to that of pyrite-affected dwellings.

It is understood Minister Charlie McConalogue and Joe McHugh TD pressed the issue with Government in recent weeks.

LPT is a self-assessed tax charged on the market value of residential properties in the State. Liable persons must pay their LPT liabilities on an annual basis.

UPDATES TO FOLLOW

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie