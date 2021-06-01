BREAKING: Mica-affected properties to be Local Property Tax exempted
Donegal Live understands an announcement exempting mica-affected properties from Local Property Tax (LPT) is imminent.
It has learned, today's Cabinet Meeting agreed the exemption to the LPT for mica homeowners, similar to that of pyrite-affected dwellings.
It is understood Minister Charlie McConalogue and Joe McHugh TD pressed the issue with Government in recent weeks.
LPT is a self-assessed tax charged on the market value of residential properties in the State. Liable persons must pay their LPT liabilities on an annual basis.
UPDATES TO FOLLOW
