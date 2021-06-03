Cassidy Brothers closing to public

Substantial reduction in production requirements blamed

Donegal stone and concrete supplier Cassidy Brothers is to close to the public.

In a statement released on Thursday (June 3), Cassidy Brothers said it had made the "difficult decision" to temporarily lay off a number of its employees from Tuesday (June 8).

The firm said: "Cassidy Brothers has made the difficult decision to place a number of employees on temporary lay-off as of June 8, 2021.

"Sub-contractors have been informed that our facilities at Gransha, Buncrana, will close to the public from next week, until further notice.

"The company, its employees and customers have been increasingly subjected to negative comments in recent weeks, resulting in a significant downturn in sales and a substantial reduction in production requirements.

"In light of these developments, Cassidy Brothers has been, reluctantly, forced to take this unavoidable action.

"We would like to thank our loyal staff for their hard work and dedication over the many years."

