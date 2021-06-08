Venue confirmed for Donegal Ladies v Cork league semi-final clash

It's back down the road to Tuam for Maxi Curran and co

Venue confirmed for Donegal Ladies v Cork league semi-final clash

BIG TEST: Donegal Ladies will take on Cork in the league semi-final in Galway's Tuam Stadium this Saturday. PICTURE: Sportsfile.

Reporter:

Mary-Anne McNulty

Galway's Tuam Stadium will be the venue for the Lidl National League semi-final clash between Donegal Ladies and Cork, it has been confirmed.

It's a quick return to the land of the Tribeswomen for Maxi Curran and his players, who inflicted a comfortable defeat on Galway in Tuam on Sunday to claim top spot in Division 1A and a semi-final encounter with the eleven-time All-Ireland champions Cork. 

The match, which will be televised live on TG4, takes place this Saturday June 12 (throw-in 3pm).

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie