Venue confirmed for Donegal Ladies v Cork league semi-final clash

BIG TEST: Donegal Ladies will take on Cork in the league semi-final in Galway's Tuam Stadium this Saturday. PICTURE: Sportsfile.
Galway's Tuam Stadium will be the venue for the Lidl National League semi-final clash between Donegal Ladies and Cork, it has been confirmed.
It's a quick return to the land of the Tribeswomen for Maxi Curran and his players, who inflicted a comfortable defeat on Galway in Tuam on Sunday to claim top spot in Division 1A and a semi-final encounter with the eleven-time All-Ireland champions Cork.
The match, which will be televised live on TG4, takes place this Saturday June 12 (throw-in 3pm).
More News
BIG TEST: Donegal Ladies will take on Cork in the league semi-final in Galway's Tuam Stadium this Saturday. PICTURE: Sportsfile.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.