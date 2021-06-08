Venue confirmed for Donegal Ladies v Cork league semi-final clash

Galway's Tuam Stadium will be the venue for the Lidl National League semi-final clash between Donegal Ladies and Cork, it has been confirmed.

It's a quick return to the land of the Tribeswomen for Maxi Curran and his players, who inflicted a comfortable defeat on Galway in Tuam on Sunday to claim top spot in Division 1A and a semi-final encounter with the eleven-time All-Ireland champions Cork.

The match, which will be televised live on TG4, takes place this Saturday June 12 (throw-in 3pm).