BREAKING: Council enforcement action ongoing at Cassidy's quarry
Donegal County Council has a live enforcement case open in relation to Cassidy’s Quarry in Buncrana.
Replying to a question on the company’s planning compliance, from Councillor Terry Crossan (Sinn Féin), at today's Inishowen Municipal District meeting, Killian Smith, Donegal County Council’s Executive Planner said Martin McDermott [Donegal County Council’s designated planner for quarries] was dealing with the enforcement.
Mr Smith confirmed officers from a number of Donegal County Council sections, including Waste and the Lab, in relation to water, are active on the planning compliance issue.
Read further details in tomorrow's Inish Times.
More News
BIG TEST: Donegal Ladies will take on Cork in the league semi-final in Galway's Tuam Stadium this Saturday. PICTURE: Sportsfile.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.