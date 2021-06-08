BREAKING: Council enforcement action ongoing at Cassidy's quarry

Environmental concerns raised about Buncrana Quarry

Cassidy Brothers

BREAKING: Council enforcement action ongoing at Cassidy's quarry

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Donegal County Council has a live enforcement case open in relation to Cassidy’s Quarry in Buncrana.

Replying to a question on the company’s planning compliance, from Councillor Terry Crossan (Sinn Féin), at today's Inishowen Municipal District meeting, Killian Smith, Donegal County Council’s Executive Planner said Martin McDermott [Donegal County Council’s designated planner for quarries] was dealing with the enforcement.

Mr Smith confirmed officers from a number of Donegal County Council sections, including Waste and the Lab, in relation to water, are active on the planning compliance issue.

Read further details in tomorrow's Inish Times.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie