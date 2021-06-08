BREAKING: Council enforcement action ongoing at Cassidy's quarry

Donegal County Council has a live enforcement case open in relation to Cassidy’s Quarry in Buncrana.

Replying to a question on the company’s planning compliance, from Councillor Terry Crossan (Sinn Féin), at today's Inishowen Municipal District meeting, Killian Smith, Donegal County Council’s Executive Planner said Martin McDermott [Donegal County Council’s designated planner for quarries] was dealing with the enforcement.

Mr Smith confirmed officers from a number of Donegal County Council sections, including Waste and the Lab, in relation to water, are active on the planning compliance issue.

Read further details in tomorrow's Inish Times.