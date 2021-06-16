Inish Times for all the peninsula's news and sport
Maidin mhaith.
People Power: Dublin comes to a standstill as Donegal homeowners demand 100% redress.
Mica 'One Home One Scheme' "flawed" - Cllrs claim.
Council waiting on second legal opinion on possible Cassidy's planning breaches and procurement.
Lifesaving Amyloidosis drug receives unanimous support.
Community pharmacy covid vaccination to be rolled out next week.
Pride in Cockhill as pitch reopens for players.
Inishowen sport unites for justice, and much, much more.
BACK IN ACTION: Roma McLaughlin was brought on for the last ten minutes of tonight's friendly against Iceland. PIC: Sportsfile
