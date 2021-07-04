BREAKING: Emergency Services at Strabane lightning fire
The Fire Service is at the scene of a fire at the premises of O'Doherty's Coffin and Casket Manufacturers in Strabane.
It is believed the building was struck by lightning during the storm which is currently spreading affecting Tyrone, Donegal and Derry.
One local said: "There was really bad thunder and a big flash of lightning. I have never heard a bang like it before. It was awful."
