Inishowen's Fr Neal Carlin has passed away

Sadness in Inishowen at passing of Fr Neal Calin
It was with great sadness the Inishowen community learnt of the death this afternoon of it's own Fr Neal Carlin.
Paying tribute to the late Fr Carlin, who came from Fahan, St Eugene's Cathedral, Derry Diocese said: "It is with great sadness that we inform you that the death has taken place of Fr Neal Carlin. Fr Neal, founded the Columba Community and established St Anthony's Retreat Centre near Bridgend, White Oaks Rehabilitation Centre, Columba House (Queen Street), the IOSAS Centre organic gardens and the Celtic Prayer Garden near Muff.
"He has touched many lives in the North West and beyond.
"Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them.
"May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen."
