What is in your horoscope this week - September 26, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing September 26, 2022.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

An opportunity you’ve coveted could show up, inspiring an intense but positive start to the week. You’ll be ready to put everything you’ve got into making it yours. Co-operation is key though, and can bring benefits and lucky breaks. On a romantic note, things are certainly looking up. And as Mercury turns direct, delays and frustrations will begin to ease very soon, Aries.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

Ready for new adventures? A chat could find you eager to take up a course or try out other activities. If you do take part, it can change you in significant and positive ways. And as lovely Venus joins the Sun in Libra, lifestyle decisions may be on the cards. This is a good time to connect with friends who share your wellness goals, especially exercise and healthy eating.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Needs funds to revamp your place or give it a vibrant makeover? There’s potential for an unexpected gift or for money to show up when you need it. It’s also a sociable week, when events could bring fascinating encounters and new opportunities. So don’t miss out, Gemini! And as Mercury pushes ahead after its rewind phase, you’ll notice how delays begin to melt away.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

The emphasis on your home zone over coming weeks may be very welcome, as it encourages you to unwind and recharge. Despite this, you’ll be very excited early on, as an intense blend of energies could find you ready to join in with a project or idea that you’re passionate about. Eager to make the most of an opportunity? The weekend’s lively Venus/Jupiter link can help.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

You may be ready to take on a project or explore a business idea if it looks like it will make you money. You could be very determined if you sense that for a little effort, you’ll reap a big reward. And with Mercury forging ahead this week, any delays might soon give way to positive progress. Out and about this weekend? You’ll have a delightful time in more ways than one.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

The week gets off to a dynamic start, as you’ll be bowled over by an opportunity that is too good to miss. Something you’ve wanted may be just within your grasp, and you’ll be delighted if it all goes according to plan. As Mercury your guide planet turns direct from this weekend you’ll be able to take ideas and projects off the back burner and get moving on them once again.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

The Sun, newly in your sign, opposes sassy Jupiter. So if you need help there will likely be someone who can assist. In fact, someone may offer before you’ve even asked. As lovely Venus your personal planet glides into your sign, your energy and confidence will be further enhanced. You are entering a new phase of growth, so investing in yourself is key, Libra.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

An intense friendship may be in its early stages. It can seem you’ve met a kindred spirit who enjoys your emotional depth and piercing insights. At the same time, the Sun in a private zone encourages you to make time to unwind and get your bearings. With Venus moving in too, you’ll have a chance to indulge in some self-care and pampering, Scorpio, which might be sorely needed.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

An opportunity can show up at the start of the week that boosts your income, or may bring in a good amount of cash. If this appeals, then go for it. Even if it’s a one-off, it could lead to bigger and better things. Your social life looks to be an asset, especially as Venus will be around to encourage meetings, encounters and special dates. Someone might greatly impress you.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

You may be ready to take on a challenge, especially if it might lead to new opportunities. The start of the week can find you excited at the potential for future growth and positive developments. You’re also in a phase when you’ll thrive in the spotlight. Any chance you have to show off and promote your business or key talents should be taken so you don’t miss out.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

Insights into something that’s bothered you could leave you with a clear plan of action and a sense of relief, Aquarius. And if you’re ready to let your hair down, the Sun and Venus in your leisure zone forge positive links to Jupiter, so events, dates and outings can be fun as well as profitable. Had cashflow issues? As Mercury pushes ahead this weekend, these should ease.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

A budding romance could be fairly intense. Things might move fast this week, so be sure that this is right for you. Once you’re involved it may be hard to back out. The same is true of a project or an offer or deal. As Venus joins the Sun in Libra, the coming weeks are perfect for letting go of whatever is holding you back. You’ll have space for fresh opportunities, Pisces.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! It’s time to think big, and to put effort and energy behind getting your plans off the ground. You could be very successful, as a combination of confidence and determination will make you a winner.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! If you set your mind on something, you’ll see it through to the end. This is a year when you can unlock your true potential, as you’ll gain a deep understanding of your mission and purpose in life.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Set your intentions as soon as you can, and with a methodical approach you’ll easily accomplish them. This year, the amount you manage to accomplish will win you plaudits.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You know what you want, but you also know that if you’re to get it, you need the help of others. The more you’re willing to team up, the easier it will be. Your love life can flourish too.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be ready to explore new territory, and take on board fresh challenges and opportunities. If they encourage you to move out of your comfort zone, so much the better, as it’s a time of personal growth.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Good fortune can make this a year when you succeed against the odds. Yet even if you are offered a golden opportunity on a plate, you may let go if it seems like too much hard work. Think again.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! If something is going well, keep at it. There is a chance you could lose interest or get distracted, and that would be a shame. There may be one or two hurdles, but the outcome could be sensational.