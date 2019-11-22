Brexit hot topic at Ard Fheis

Addressing Sinn Féin Ard Fheis delegates in Derry's full-to-capacity Millennium Forum, Matt Carthy MEP (Midlands – North West) said the party had a “proven track record of being on the side of the Irish family farm.”



Mr Carthy, one of the keynote speakers at the weekend event, added the party had also “led the charge against the EU's dangerous trade agenda.”



Last held in Derry in 2015, Inishowen and the wider North West was well represented at what Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn described as an “extremely positive” Ard Fheis.



Speaking during Saturday afternoon's broadcast session, Mr Carthy said: “Sinn Féin has a proven track record of being on the side of the Irish family farm, on all issues and at all times. We have stood up to the factories and the retail giants and we will continue to do so.



“Sinn Féin MEPs proudly put Irish farming interests at the heart of the Brexit process from day one. We have led the charge against the EU's dangerous trade agenda, particular the Mercosur deal.



“Sinn Féin is unapologetically demanding a rebalancing of CAP payments. We demanded that farm funds go to family farmers rather than the Larry Goodman's.



“Our record on all of these and other crucial issues is one that deserves support from our farmers. Sinn Féin needs to engage with farmers in every townland and every parish. We need to sell our record and our vision for our rural communities. We need to ask them to break a habit in order to save all their other habits. We need to convince them to vote for Sinn Féin,” concluded Matt Carthy.



Speaking to Donegal Live in the Millennium Forum's main concourse, newly elected Donegal County Councillor Terry Crossan said we were living in “interesting times.”



Mr Crossan said: “I have been at many Ard Fheiseanna in the past but I am particularly proud to be at this Ard Fheis because I feel much more a part of the whole, overall scheme of things since I became an elected representative. I am very proud to be representing the constituents of South Inishowen.



“We are obviously in very interesting times, with a very interesting general election coming up now on December 12 and the whole situation with Brexit. We need, obviously, a very strong movement to manoeuvre our way through all of these things.



“I would be very foolish not to be concerned about Brexit because living in a border region, the implications could be very serious indeed in terms of people crossing the border for employment; the movement of good across the border; people going doing shopping in a 'non EU' jurisdiction and moving back into an 'EU jurisdiction.' There are many implications and we are just not absolutely sure how these are all going to pan out,” said Cllr Crossan.



Reflecting on the question of Irish Unity, Cllr Crossan said there were “serious conversations” taking place on the issue.



He said: “There are serious conversations taking place across many political institutions and parties and among people involved in industry and commerce who are looking at the bigger picture.



“Irish Unity is very much an option that might be explored and, hopefully, our objective ultimately is to reunite the country. Brexit might be something that would help to accelerate that process.”



Buncrana Councillor Jack Murray agreed 'Brexit' had been a “central discussion point' at the Ard Fheis.



Cllr Murray said: “We are in the North West, which will be harder hit than anywhere else in the island of Ireland, by Brexit. The whole country will suffer but we will get it worse than anywhere else. I think that's the message coming out of the Ard Fheis.



“Sinn Féin is unified on this. We are opposed to any strengthening of partition in Ireland. We don't believe there is any such thing as a good Brexit but certainly, some of the scenarios that have been coming out are potentially catastrophic for our region. We need to work to ensure that that doesn't happen.



“However, it is an exciting time. You can tell here, the place is absolutely jammed, it's full of excitement and people from all 32 Counties and further afield.



“You can tell that Sinn Féin is full of energy, full of positivity. We are a party that is ready for the election in the North, which is imminent and an election in the South very, very soon. We are well up for it and our party is full of energy and optimism,” said Cllr Murray.



Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn was “delighted” to welcome the Ard Fheis back to the North West.



He said: “There are hundreds of delegates staying in Donegal, so it is a Donegal and Derry welcome. There are literally thousands of delegates from across the entire island of Ireland in Derry today. The Ard Fheis delegates are in really good form. Sinn Féin members are activists for life they are not just for one election.



“It is really important to stress, in Donegal Sinn Féin had very good EU and local government elections and we were happy with that. However, down the country there were some challenges but, I have to say, I am really, genuinely heartened today.



“Everyone is in good form they are positive. I think we, as Sinn Féin members know, it is a long road and our objective of building a United Ireland and we believe that we are moving closer and closer to a United Ireland a new Ireland every day,” said Senator Mac Lochlainn.



Speaking to Inish Times following the Ard Fheis' unanimous adoption of the Carndonagh / Malin Cumann motion on the National Driving Licence Service, Carndonagh Councillor Albert Doherty speculated on a May Dáil election.



Cllr Doherty said: “I am delighted we are hosting the Ard Fheis again in Derry, in the North West City Area, enjoying the theme 'Time for Unity'. I think that time has arrived now for that discussion to occur.

“It is also an occasion for our local Inishowen cumainn to out forward three motions on issues we want our Ard Comhairle to drive in the new Dáil: the National Driving Licence Service; digitalised mapping and domestic violence.



“The Ard Fheis unanimously supported our motion on the National Driving Licence Service (NDLS), which is patently failing people in North Inishowen. There is no NDLS centre within 50 km of people living in North Inishowen, as was promised. Our nearest centre is in Letterkenny, which is more than 60 km away from Carndonagh alone, therefore it is not delivering for 95 percent of the peninsula's population.



“Having said that, the Ard Fheis is a great for a bit of camaraderie and getting us ready for the election up here in Foyle and for the four by-elections down South. I think the Dáil election will be called for May time, when it is a bit warmer,” smiled Cllr Doherty.