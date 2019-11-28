Men’s shed Carndonagh motor company heritage evening proves huge success

The Men's Shed Carn saw a large turnout of people from across the Peninsula last Friday night at their Carndonagh Motor Company heritage event where the shed was full to capacity.

Patrick Mc Carroll, Mens Shed Carn Member who organised the event said: “The event was an excellent opportunity for anyone who worked at Carndonagh Motor Company or who had relatives or friends who worked there, to come along and meet others as well as relatives of the original owners, to remember fondly about this once booming business.

“On the night we had a significant quantity of sales records (cars and tractor sales with dates, purchaser details and amounts) and those in attendance were able to find the names of their own family members and what they had bought during that era.

"There were also other memorabilia (such as sales brochures and posters) on display, which those in attendance found very interesting. People were amazed at how much things have changed over the years.

“As well as stories about Carndonagh Motor Company, we also we heard tales of what living in Carn and Inishowen was like at that time. It was a thoroughly enjoyable evening and the success of the event demonstrates how interested people in Inishowen are in remembering times ‘gone by’.

"The tradition of ‘chéile-ing’ and strorytelling is unfortunately no longer the norm and this event shows that there is still a keen interest in keeping these Irish traditions alive.

“The Men’s Shed Carn are keen to promote further events such as this and to remind people, that no matter what your interests, there is always a good yarn or two to be heard or a cup of tea to be had in the shed with members most evenings."