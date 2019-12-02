Donegal village of Burt's brilliant Christmas light switch-on this weekend

The Christmas tree at the heart of the South Inishowen village of Burt will be lit this weekend.

Located at Moness, the lights on the impressive evergreen will be switched on by local resident, Cyril Gallagher and his grandson, Keelan Coyle, at 6.00pm, on Sunday, December 8.

The Burt Christmas Tree Committee would like to see a big crowd at the switch-on. They will also be welcoming a very special visitor, Santa Claus, who will be making a splendid entrance and is looking forward to meeting all the younger girls and boys. The committee also "sincerely thanked" everyone who worked so hard to make Burt's Big Switch-On happen. All of the financial help the committee received was "much appreciated."