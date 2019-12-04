Contact

Views sought on one of Donegal's largest projects

Residents urged to have their say on Malin Head Visitor Management Plan

Malin Head

Public consultation evenings will be held on the future of the Malin Head Visitor Plan

Reporter:

Rory Mooney

Residents and interested stakeholders have been urged to make their opinions known on one of Inishowen's biggest projects.

Public consultation workshops are to be held next week on the Malin Head Visitor Management Plan, the Inish Times can reveal.

Works on the redevelopment of the Malin Head area have been progressing steadily, following the completiton of the €400,000 Phase 2 of the project.

Mayor of Inishowen Cllr Martin McDermott is encouraging the local community to attend next week's workshop to have their views heard on the future of the project.

“It's vitally important that everybody comes out and have their say,” Cllr McDermott said. “It's so important that we hear what everybody has to say.

“This project is so important to the future of, not just Malin Head, but the entire peninsula as a whole.

“The tourism potential for Inishowen is limitless but we need to know where people stand and what their views are, because they are the most important people in all of this.

“The right decisions can't be made unless we have all the information on hand.

“So again I'd appeal to everyone to attend the workshops in Malin, Culdaff and Carndonagh.”

The public consultation workshops will be held next Tuesday and Wednesday evening. On Tuesday they will be held in the Malin Head Community Centre and Malin parochial house, then on Wednesday evening in McGrory's, Culdaff and the Colgan Hall, Carndonagh.

