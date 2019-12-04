Public encouraged to attend consultation evenings

Contact
Public consultations will be held next week
Donegal County Council and Fáilte Ireland are working with key agencies, business partners and community stakeholders to deliver a visitor management plan for Malin Head that builds on the unique heritage and culture of the area whilst leveraging its position as the most northerly signature discovery point on the Wild Atlantic Way.
Keys and Monaghan Architects together with Cooney Architects have been appointed to prepare conceptual design and produce a final plan.
Following a period of extensive public and stakeholder consultations, design concepts have been developed and the public are now invited to come and have their say on the proposed plans at any of the following information events:
6.00pm-7.30pm on Tuesday the 10th December 2019 at St. Mary’s Community Hall, Carnmalin, Malin Head
8.30pm-10.00pm on Tuesday the 10th December 2019 at St. Patrick’s Parochial Hall, Malin Village
6.00pm-7.30pm on Wednesday the 11th December at Colgan Hall, Chapel Street, Carndonagh
8.30pm-10.00pm on Wednesday the 11th December at Mc Grory’s Hotel, Culdaff
For those unable to attend any of the above information events, the proposed Malin Head Visitor Management Plan will also be available for viewing at www.donegalcoco.ie from Thursday the 12th December 2019.
Feedback and observations with respect to the proposal can be made before 4pm on Friday the 20 December 2019 through any of the following options:
Can be discussed/delivered to any project team member on the night of the events above
By e-mail to MalinleadSDP@gmail.com
In writing to Community Development, Donegal County Council, Carndonagh Public Service Centre, Malin Road, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal
