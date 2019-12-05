Donegal and Inishowen invited to North West Human Rights Festival 2019

People living in Inishowen and wider Donegal have been invited to participate in the North West Human Rights Festival 2019.

Now in its third year, the North West Human Rights Festival will be launched at 7.00pm, on Friday, December 6, in Derry’s Nerve Centre.

The North West Human Rights Festival will culminate in International Human Rights Day, which this year will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 10.

Speaking to Donegeal Live, co-organiser Judi Logue said: “North West Human Rights Festival 2019 will kick off with a documentary by Trócaire called ‘Defend the Defenders. This documentary will focus on big business in Guatemala and how they are responsible for serious human rights violations. There will be a panel discussion afterwards with representatives from Trócaire, Front Line Defenders and Mohamed Ed Daudy, an environmental rights defender from the Imider Movement in Morocco.

“Also, on Friday, from 7.00pm to 9.00pm, there will be an art installation on display in the foyer of The Nerve Centre. The installation, produced by Sonia Haccius, highlights the human rights abuses inflicted on communities by big businesses in Guatemala.

“On Saturday morning, Foyle Fair Trade and Children In Crossfire will host a coffee morning in The Central Library, from 11.00am to 1.00pm, where there will be an opportunity to support Amnesty International’s ‘Write for Rights’ Campaign.’ Central Library is also the venue for an hour of children storytelling hosted by Children In Crossfire, from 1.00pm to 2.00pm.

“On Sunday, people from Inishowen and wider Donegal are invited to join us for our Crafternoon starting at 12.30pm in St Columb’s Park House. During this event, families will have an opportunity to have fun making puppets together. It definitely promises to be a creative and enjoyable afternoon for all the family. The Crafternoon runs until 4.30pm, so drop in on us anytime,” said Ms Logue.

During North West Human Rights Festival 2019, the ‘We Are One World’ Exhibition will be on display in Eden Place Arts Centre in Pilots’ (December 2 to 9).

According to Judi Logue, the exhibition features the winning and highly commended entries in the inaugural 2019 CADA (Coalition of Aid and Development Agencies) One World Festival Photography Competition. Anyone can drop in to view the exhibition between 9.30am and 5.30pm, from Monday-Friday.

Judi Logue added: “The festival will close with the screening of ‘The Silver Branch’ in The Nerve Centre on Monday 9 December, at 7pm.

“The Silver Branch is a philosophical vision / poem on the life of farmer / poet Patrick McCormack. Patrick and his rural community were drawn into a divisive battle with the Irish government in 1991 when the government announced the construction of an interpretive centre in the Burren. The Burren Action Group took a case against the Government to halt proceedings in order to maintain the natural integrity of the landscape and to protect the environment. They viewed the Burren and the area of Mullaghmore as a ‘sacred site’, a holy ground that needed to be defended, especially in a country whose sites of profound historical importance are rapidly disappearing.

“The Silver Branch is a story of hope-hope that we as individuals can make a difference to our universe.

“All events in North West Human Rights Festival 2019 have been organized by Eden Place Arts Centre, Amnesty International (Foyle Branch) Children in Crossfire and Trócaire. Events are free of charge and all are welcome,” said Judi Logue.

For more information contact: Judi_edenplaceartscentre@yahoo.co.uk.