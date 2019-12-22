Contact

Calls made for upgrading of Inishowen's roads

Mayor of Inishowen wants to see three routes upgraded to national primary status

Bridgend to Manor road

Bridgend to Manorcunningham is the only primary road in Inishowen

Reporter:

Rory Mooney

Inishowen needs its roads upgraded as quickly as possible – that was the message from the peninsula's Mayor.

Cllr Martin McDermott made the calls following the announcement that Donegal is to receive €44 million in funding to be spent on various road projects across the county next year, with Inishowen just receiving €100,000.

The multi-million euro funding being provided only covers the county's national primary roads. Currently Inishowen has no national primary roads apart from a 20km stretch of road from Bridgend to Manorcunningham.

Cllr McDermott told the Inish Times that at least three routes across Inishowen should be upgraded to national primary status.

“We have three roads in Inishowen that should be upgraded as soon as possible,” Cllr McDermott said.

“Buncrana to Bridgend, Quigley's Point to Carndonagh and Muff to Moville should all be primary roads.

“These three roads are Inishowen's main arterial routes. If these roads were upgraded, like they should be, we'd have a better chance of drawing down funding to improving the peninsula's infrastructure network.”

