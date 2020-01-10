Donegal's Inishowen Choir of Ages hitting the right note

It's a case of New Year, new project for Buncrana's Bernie Doherty, better known as the powerhouse behind the town's 'Music Box' music school.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Bernie revealed she was part of a team putting together the Inishowen Choir of Ages.



Bernie said: “The motto of the Inishowen Choir of Ages is 'a celebration of music and a collaboration of ages.'



“Our registration and first practice will take place on Wednesday, January 29, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm in The Exchange in Castle Avenue in Buncrana.



“Everyone aged from 8 to 108 is very welcome to come along and join, adults of all ages, teens and children. We will be delighted to meet you.



“The 'Inishowen Choir of Ages' has assembled a great team to get this wonderful project up and running. Neil Doherty, who is a well known Musical Director, conductor and composer locally, is our conductor. I am a member of the band, along with the talented Connie Doherty (keyboards), Sophia Brock (guitar), Rachel Fletcher (guitar), Eamon Cutliff (guitar) and Aidan McLaughlin (double bass,” said Bernie.



Bernie said she took her inspiration for the 'Inishowen Choir of Ages' from the hugely successful Donegal County Council's international choir, 'Ceol le Cheile.'



She added: “I was really delighted to hear about 'Ceol le Cheile' last year but it was a bit hard to commit to travel to Letterkenny every week for practices. So, I decided we would run one in Inishowen.



“So far, we have had loads of interest but I just want to make sure that every age group hears about the choir.



“The repertoire will include lots of familiar songs, some that might be new to our younger singers and some that might be new to our older singers, but all very easy to learn.



“We are hoping the 'Inishowen Choir of Ages' will have some fun and plenty of tea and put on a great show by Easter,” said Bernie.



For more information on the 'Inishowen Choir of Ages' contact Bernie on 086 3068655 of follow Inishowenchoirofages on Facebook.