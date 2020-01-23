Contact

"We are frustrated and we are tired of empty promises"

Crana College school committee hits out at government over lack of progress over new school

Crana College

Crana College

Reporter:

Rory Mooney

The New School committee of Buncrana's Crana College has lashed out at the government over the lack of progress of securing a new site for the Inishowen school.

An open letter issued on behalf of the Crana College New School committee expressed its 'deep disappointment and indeed anger' at how a site for a new school in Buncrana has not been secured to date.

Crana College was one of the schools to be included in the long-awaited three-school campus project. However the project has stalled in recent years.

The letter in full states:

Sir,

“Cherishing all the children of the nation equally”, lofty words that have been borrowed by the outgoing government and indeed their predecessors. Unfortunately, from our point of view this is not happening.

We are writing to express our deep disappointment and indeed anger at how a site for a new school for Crana College, Buncrana, in Co. Donegal has not been secured to date. This is especially so as an election has been called and we doubt there will be any movement in the next few weeks.  We feel this issue needs a public forum as all our endeavours to date have not been successful.


In addition, in recent weeks the Minister for Education and Skills (DES) announced a substantial package for a local post-primary school and has given the green light for work to progress on a local national school. 

While these developments are needed and will benefit many students in the Buncrana community, the announcement highlights the lack of progress on our new school site. This has been a blow to the Crana College school community. Did the Minister not stop and think for one moment what this announcement would do to the wellbeing of the students and staff of Crana College? The very same wellbeing that the DES is promoting in the Junior Cycle.

 

Students have a right to a healthy and safe place to flourish and learn. Basic needs such as access to an adequate number of toilets, suitable places to sit and eat, and recreational spaces are not being met. Classes are being held in small rooms and in practical rooms and our students deserve better than this. This is not conducive to valuable learning experiences. 

The New School Committee set up in 2017 in Crana have been working tirelessly on this project. However, many of us have been involved in a campaign for a new school and site for over 20 years. This includes staff members, parents, alumni and friends of Crana College.

The Minister has visited our school or met our students many times where he gave us assurances on this. At our Prize Giving in October 2019 the Minister made a firm commitment to our school community about securing a site. We have no evidence of progress since. 

Regardless of position in the Dail, whether in government or opposition, all of our current and aspiring public representatives have a moral responsibility to ensure that this commitment to secure a new school site is delivered. Our children are the future and they deserve to be educated in a modern facility to allow them to compete with their peers.

Our 1st Year enrolment next year will be our largest ever.  Over 160 families have put their faith in us by deciding to send their children to Crana College and this is a testament to our reputation as an excellent school.  

The Department of Education is shirking it’s responsibility to ensure the staff and students of Crana College work and learn in a safe and appropriate environment.  The sense of betrayal is evident and the despair and lack of faith in the Minister’s and the Department's commitment is palpable. 

We have patiently awaited progress and cooperated with all aspects of the process in a respectful and professional manner. We naively believed what we were told and our patience has run out. We are frustrated and we are tired of empty promises.

“Delivering for Donegal” has been Minster McHugh’s slogan.  Can we remind the Minister that Inishowen is part of Donegal also?  Our school is a DEIS school. Delivering equality of opportunity in schools - we don’t think so! 

Making a commitment to work on this is not enough.  We need concrete action and a definite announcement that our site has been secured.

Regards,

Crana College New School Committee

