Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Archaeological talk to be held in Greencastle

‘The Sea, and the archaeology and early history of Donegal’ to be examined

Inishowen Maritime Museum Aerial

Archaeological talk to be held in Greencastle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A talk entitled ‘The Sea, and the archaeology and early history of Donegal’ will be held in the Inishowen Maritime Museum in Greencastle.

The talk is being hosted by Lands of Eogain and the Inishowen Maritime Museum.

Dr. Brian Lacey is a leading archaeologist originally from Dublin but now living in Donegal. He is best known in Donegal for conducting the Archaeological Survey of Donegal which was published in 1983.

As well as this he has published on a wide range of topics including Colmcille, Lug's Forgotten Donegal Kingdom and Cenél Conaill and the Donegal Kingdoms, A.D. 500-800.

The talk which Dr. Lacey is giving at the Inishowen Maritime Museum will focus on the sea and it’s influence on the archaeology and early history of the county.

The Lands of Éogain is a group of local heritage enthusiasts that aim to develop heritage in Inishowen.

By collaborating with local and international heritage groups, Lands of Éogain hope to raise awareness of the significance of Inishowen in a European historical context and for its intrinsic and economic value to our communities

This talk is part of a series of talks being held in the Inishowen Maritime Museum. The first talk was given by Dr John Moulden entitled "The Sea Around Us - Maritime Songs from around Inishowen".

Over the coming months there will be talks given by Dr Brian Lamkin and Dr Paddy Fitzgerald from the Ulster American Folk Park on emigration from the area and talks on the Viking and Scandinavian influences on Inishowen by her excellency Norwegian ambassador Else Berit Eikeland and others.

Dr. Brian Lacey’s talk will take place on Friday, January 31 at 7.00pm. After the talk there will be some light refreshments and an opportunity for conversation.

All are welcome and there is an optional contribution fee of €5. For further information contact 0860811523 or 0749381363.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie