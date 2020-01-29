Archaeological talk to be held in Greencastle

A talk entitled ‘The Sea, and the archaeology and early history of Donegal’ will be held in the Inishowen Maritime Museum in Greencastle.

The talk is being hosted by Lands of Eogain and the Inishowen Maritime Museum.

Dr. Brian Lacey is a leading archaeologist originally from Dublin but now living in Donegal. He is best known in Donegal for conducting the Archaeological Survey of Donegal which was published in 1983.

As well as this he has published on a wide range of topics including Colmcille, Lug's Forgotten Donegal Kingdom and Cenél Conaill and the Donegal Kingdoms, A.D. 500-800.

The talk which Dr. Lacey is giving at the Inishowen Maritime Museum will focus on the sea and it’s influence on the archaeology and early history of the county.

The Lands of Éogain is a group of local heritage enthusiasts that aim to develop heritage in Inishowen.

By collaborating with local and international heritage groups, Lands of Éogain hope to raise awareness of the significance of Inishowen in a European historical context and for its intrinsic and economic value to our communities

This talk is part of a series of talks being held in the Inishowen Maritime Museum. The first talk was given by Dr John Moulden entitled "The Sea Around Us - Maritime Songs from around Inishowen".

Over the coming months there will be talks given by Dr Brian Lamkin and Dr Paddy Fitzgerald from the Ulster American Folk Park on emigration from the area and talks on the Viking and Scandinavian influences on Inishowen by her excellency Norwegian ambassador Else Berit Eikeland and others.

Dr. Brian Lacey’s talk will take place on Friday, January 31 at 7.00pm. After the talk there will be some light refreshments and an opportunity for conversation.

All are welcome and there is an optional contribution fee of €5. For further information contact 0860811523 or 0749381363.